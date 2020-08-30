'Situation is Gambhir': AAP brutally trolls BJP-led MCD over garbage dump

Days after attacking the BJP-led Municipal Corporation of Delhi over its poor rankings on the Swachhta Sarvekshan 2020 results, the Aam Aadmi Party is now back at it.
This time the party which has a strong Twitter presence took a dig at the BJP over the Ghazipur landfull that continues to stand tall, nearly the height of the iconic Qutub Minar in the city.
"Highest Mountains in India," the AAP tweeted, sharing photos of the Kangchenjunga in Sikkim and the Nanda Devi and Kamet Peak in Uttarakhand. Alongside, it shared a picture of the dump, stating that it was "India's tallest garbage mountain".
"It's a Gambhir issue," tweeted party leader Bhaskar Sharma.
The landfill on Ghazipur has long exceeded its capacity. Commissioned in 1984, it has been overflowing since 2002. However, it is still used simply because of the lack of alternatives.
But can Gautam Gambhir really be blamed?
While Sharma's jibe hits home, in that it is indeed the BJP parliamentarian's his issue, this is a debatable topic. Earlier, in July, Gambhir had attempted to take credit for the reduction of the waste mountain, stating that he was upholding his poll promises.
"Had promised that f I don't deliver, I will never contest elections again. Asia's largest garbage mountain in Ghazipur East Delhi down by 40 feet in 1 year!" he had tweeted.
This however has been countered by the AAP, which claims that the garbage issue is not being solved, but merely transferred.
"The garbage is only being shifted to other places. The machines are being used to relocate the garbage. The central government had said that it will use the garbage as foundation for National Highway 24. The garbage from this landfill is about to reach the houses at B block of Ghazipur," Local MLA Kuldeep Kumar was quoted as saying.
