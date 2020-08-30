'Situation is Gambhir': AAP brutally trolls BJP-led MCD over garbage dump

Days after attacking the BJP-led Municipal Corporation of Delhi over its poor rankings on the Swachhta Sarvekshan 2020 results, the Aam Aadmi Party is now back at it.

This time the party which has a strong Twitter presence took a dig at the BJP over the Ghazipur landfull that continues to stand tall, nearly the height of the iconic Qutub Minar in the city.

"Highest Mountains in India," the AAP tweeted, sharing photos of the Kangchenjunga in Sikkim and the Nanda Devi and Kamet Peak in Uttarakhand. Alongside, it shared a picture of the dump, stating that it was "India's tallest garbage mountain".

"It's a Gambhir issue," tweeted party leader Bhaskar Sharma.