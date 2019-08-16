Situation in J&K to improve in few days, assures Centre

New Delhi: The Centre on Friday told the Supreme Court that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir will improve over the next few days. The submission came before a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi who was hearing various petitions related to the Kashmir issue.

Attorney General K.K. Venugopal said that petitioners must not jump the gun to come to a conclusion and that there was a complete communication lockdown in the Kashmir Valley. The government said the ground situation was being reviewed daily.

"I have read in the media that restrictions on landline and broadline are likely to be removed by the evening today," the CJI said, while taking up a plea filed by Kashmir Times Executive Editor Anuradha Bhasin seeking relaxation of curbs on journalists to move in the Valley and on the communication shutdown.

Venugopal countered Bhasin by saying that restrictions had been eased and the Kashmir Times was publishing its edition from Jammu without any curbs. He said that the petition appeared to be motivated.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta seconded Venugopal on the security situation in the Valley. "Security agencies are taking stock of the situation and the court must trust its agencies," Mehta said.