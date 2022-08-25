Situation in Hyderabad direct result of Raja Singh's 'hate speech': Owaisi

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi | ANI

Demanding the arrest of suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said protests in some parts of the city were a direct result of the alleged hate speech by the saffron party leader.

In a tweet, Owaisi said the police picked up 90 people from the Shah Ali Banda area on Wednesday and on his representation they were released.

"This situation is a direct result of Raja Singh's hate speech. He must be sent to jail at the earliest. I also reiterate my appeal to maintain peace. #Hyderabad is our home, it should not fall prey to communalism," Owaisi tweeted.

He further said AIMIM MLA Ahmed bin Abdullah Balala and the party's corporators of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation have been working all night to de-escalate the situation.

Some of the sensitive areas of the city have witnessed sporadic incidents protests against Raja Singh who was arrested on August 23 for allegedly making remarks against Islam and Prophet Muhammad in a video, which was later pulled down by the social media platform on which it was uploaded. Later, he was granted bail by a local court.

Following his release by the court, protests erupted in some parts of the city that went on till Wednesday afternoon.

"On my representation to DCP South, 90 protesting youth from Shah Ali Banda & Asha Talkies have been released. AIMIM MLA Ahmed bin Abdullah Balala & our corporators have been working all night to de-escalate the situation. I have been in touch with them & police too #Hyderabad," he said in another tweet.

According to him in one case, police had used disproportionate force and barged into a home and detained five youths.

"This isn't acceptable. They've been released on my representation. I asked our corporators to drop the youths back home," he said in the tweet.