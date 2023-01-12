e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSituation along Northern border stable but unpredictable: Army Chief Manoj Pande

Situation along Northern border stable but unpredictable: Army Chief Manoj Pande

The situation is stable and under control, but unpredictable. Gen Pande said, adding adequate deployment of troops have been made along the LAC to deal with any challenge.

AgenciesUpdated: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 01:29 PM IST
article-image
Army chief Gen Manoj Pande | Photo: ANI
Follow us on

New Delhi: The situation along the frontier with China is "stable" but "unpredictable" and Indian troops are adequately deployed to deal with any contingency, Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande said on Thursday.

At a press conference ahead of the Army Day, Gen Pande also said that the troops deployed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) have been able to maintain a robust posture to defeat any evil design of the adversary with a firm and resolute manner.

The situation is stable and under control, but unpredictable. Gen Pande said, adding adequate deployment of troops have been made along the LAC to deal with any challenge.

Read Also
Indo-China LAC Clash: 17 Opposition parties led by Congress leaders Mallikarjun Karge, Sonia Gandhi...
article-image

"Our troops have been able to maintain a robust posture," he said.

The Army chief said both sides have been able to resolve five of the seven issues that were on the table.

"We continue to talk both at the military and diplomatic levels," he said.

Referring to the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, he said the ceasefire understanding that was agreed to in February 2021 is holding well.

At the same time Gen Pande said cross-border support to terrorism and terror infrastructure remained.

The Chief of Army Staff also said that a proposal for induction of women personnel into artillery units has been sent to the government.

Read Also
Indo-China Border Clash: US 'closely monitoring' LAC situation after Tawang faceoff
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Situation along Northern border stable but unpredictable: Army Chief Manoj Pande

Situation along Northern border stable but unpredictable: Army Chief Manoj Pande

Babus, mantris & buzz: Shanti Kumari is new Chief Secretary of Telangana

Babus, mantris & buzz: Shanti Kumari is new Chief Secretary of Telangana

Prophet Comment Row: Former BJP leader Nupur Sharma gets gun license after frequent death threats

Prophet Comment Row: Former BJP leader Nupur Sharma gets gun license after frequent death threats

Expat pilot detained for few hours by Indian Air Force for filming restricted aerodrome

Expat pilot detained for few hours by Indian Air Force for filming restricted aerodrome

DCW chief Swati Maliwal issues notice following trolls of Virat Kohli & MS Dhoni's daughters on...

DCW chief Swati Maliwal issues notice following trolls of Virat Kohli & MS Dhoni's daughters on...