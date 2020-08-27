Sitharaman says 'Act of God' result in contraction of economy, Twitter wonders if she's giving PM Modi divine status

In recent months, India has been reeling under the COVID-19 pandemic. For over two months, there had been a pan-India lockdown that saw most stores and others public spaces shut, and people were urged to stay home. Even today, while the gradual unlocking process has been taken up, many industries continue to be under restrictions.

On Thursday, following a five hour meeting with the GST Council, officials too painted a grim picture. Calling the COVID-19 pandemic an "act of God" Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that it could lead to a contraction of the economy this fiscal.

"Annual GST compensation requirement is estimated to be around ₹ 3 lakh crore, and cess collection is expected to be around ₹ 65,000 crore, leaving us with an annual compensation gap of ₹ 2.35 lakh crore," the Revenue Secretary said.