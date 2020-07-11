SIT headed by IAS officer to probe Vikas Dubey saga

Lucknow: After allegations of nexus of dozens of policemen including top officials with the slain don Vikas Dubey, the Yogi government announced a Special Investigation Team headed by a senior IAS officer to thoroughly investigate the entire Dubey saga.

Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Bhoosreddy, who is currently the cane and sugar commissioner and principal secretary of Excise, will probe gangster Vikas Dubey's rise in the world of crime and how he managed to kill eight policemen in an ambush in his native village last week, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Saturday.

The govt statement said, “The SIT will also look into charges that the police didn’t take effective action against Dubey in the past when it received complaints against him.”

The SIT has been entrusted with checking into Dubey and his gang's call records of the last one year, allegation of their land grabs. It will also give opinion whether Income Tax and ED should probe Dubey’s assets and dubious businesses. Two Indian Police Service officers, additional DG Hari Ram Sharma and DIG Ravinder Gaud are also part of the SIT which is supposed to submit its report to the government by July 31.

Dubey, who was killed by UP police in an encounter on Friday on the way from Ujjain, faced a total of 61 criminal cases, including eight of murder involving the killing of at least 15 people.

The last murder case registered in UP's Chaubeypur police station in Kanpur district following the ambush of a police team by his henchmen alone accounts for the killing of eight policemen in the wee hours of July 3 when they had gone to his village to arrest him in a murder case.

His wife and son, who were detained by police, have been released as they were reportedly not involved in Dubey’s activities.