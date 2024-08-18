 'Sirf Hungama Khada Karna...': Dhruv Rathee On Criticism Over Not Creating Video On Kolkata Rape-Murder Case That Has Shaken Mamata-Ruled Bengal
'Sirf Hungama Khada Karna...': Dhruv Rathee On Criticism Over Not Creating Video On Kolkata Rape-Murder Case That Has Shaken Mamata-Ruled Bengal

Dhruv Rathee has been criticised for not condemning West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee strongly. Although he has noted in his previous videos that the West Bengal CM is under immense pressure, viewers have contrasted this with his other videos targeting BJP.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, August 18, 2024, 04:17 PM IST
article-image
Youtuber Dhruv Rathee | File

Popular Youtuber Dhruv Rathee on Sunday (August 18) said that since 'deep study of causes' behind rapes in our country, it'll take him '8-9 days' to make a 'long' video on Kolkata rape-murder incident that took place in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. As West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee comes under increasing fire over the case, many have questioned why Dhruv Rathee has not questioned authorities in a state ruled by an opposition party i.e. Trinamool Congress. Rathee has only made short videos on the issue so far.

After a considerable silence on the matter of a strong stand on RG Kar hospital issue, Rathee said on Sunday that just creating noise about this issue was not him aim but he was seeking to put forth a nuanced opinion. Condemning rapes taking place across India, Rathee said that the real aim should be to change the larger picture alongside dealing with individual cases.

"Sirf hungama khada karna mera maqsad nahi, meri koshish hai ki yeh surat badalni chahiye - (My objective is not just to create commotion, my efforts are to change this image).. we have to stop every rape in the country," he said in his post.

article-image

He posted his statement on social media platform X. Interestingly, while Rathee does type out the text in many of his posts, this one containing his statement had his words included in an image.

Dhruv Rathee, who often criticises the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been in the middle of controversies lately, particularly related to Kolkata rape-murder.

Rathee in fact has explicitly mentioned Mamata Banerjee in one of his previous videos and has noted that she is under tremendous pressure from her political opponents as well as citizens across the country.

A few days ago, he made a post on X with a hashtag 'Justice For Nirbhaya 2'. He deleted the post leaving many to speculate whether he did under pressure from West Bengal government. Rathee later said he deleted the post because it did seem proper to link Kolkata case to Nirbhaya case.

He was embroiled in another controversy. In another post on X, Rathee used a hashtag that reveal the Kolkata victim's name. Doing this is against Indian laws and plain insensitive to start with. Dhruv Rathee faced a lot of flak for this.

