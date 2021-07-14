Single-dose Sputnik vaccine for India? Days after Dr Reddy's was denied trial, Russian Envoy says jab 'expected soon'

India might soon get a second Russian COVID-19 vaccine. Russian envoy Nikolay Kudashev said on Wednesday that the single-dose Sputnik Light jab was "expected soon" in the country. Interestingly enough, his remarks come mere days after Dr Reddy's was denied permission for conducting Phase 3 India trials for the vaccine in question.

"Sputnik V being part of the Indian vaccination campaign is gradually increasing. The launch of the Sputnik Light vaccine is also expected soon," said Kudashev while speaking about the outcomes of the Russian-Indian foreign ministers' talks in Moscow.

Kudashev's remarks also come less than a day after it was announced that the Serum Institute of India would also begin production of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine from September. With the results from a 'mix and match' of Sputnik V and the AstraZeneca-Oxford jab slated to be released by the end of July, officials remain hopeful.

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev had recently said that he believed there would be "a great result". "We hope that the Serum Institute of India (SII) can produce Sputnik V and mix and match as well. It will be a true partnership," he had said.

On July 1, the government's Subject Expert Committee had dismissed Dr Reddy's application. According to an India Today report that quoted sources, the immunogenicity data related to the single-dose vaccine was 'not so great'.