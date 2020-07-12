Single-day spike of 28.6K cases; recovery rate 62.93%

New Delhi: With the highest single-day spike of 28,637 cases and 551 fatalities in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 8,49,553 on Sunday even as the recovery rate marginally improved to 62.93 per cent.

According to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, this includes 2,92,258 active cases, and 5,34,621 cured and dischar­ged or migrated patients. The toll due to the disease has reached 22,674 in the country.

Maharashtra with 2.46 lakh cases continues to be the worst affected state by COVID-19 in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu and Delhi, where the spread appears to have been restricted.

Early detection of cases through widespread testing, surveillance and clinical management has resulted in India having one of the lowest fatality rates at 2.66%, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said.

The minister, who visited the Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre at Chhattarpur in Delhi to review its COVID-19 management status, also said that "our success" can be seen in the recovery rate.