Singhu Border incident: All 3 accused sent to six-day police custody

A court in Sonipat today sent All three accused - Narayan Singh, Bhagwant Singh and Govind Preet Singh - in Singhu border incident sent to 6-day Police custody. They were produced before Sonipat Court today.

On October 15, the body of a man was found tied to a barricade at the Singhu border with a hand chopped off and multiple wounds caused by sharp-edged weapons.

The police, while seeking 14-day custody of the accused argued in the court that it needs to identify other co-accused in the case who the accused know only by their faces and also recover some blood-stained clothes from the time of the crime. They added that the accused have to be taken to other places in connection with other arrests in the case.

Narayan Singh, a Nihang Sikh who is allegedly involved in killing farm labourer Lakhbir Singh at the Singhu border was arrested by the Punjab police on Saturday.

Earlier on Friday, a body of a man, with hands and legs chopped off, was found hanging on a police barricade at the farmers' protest site near the Singhu border.

The man was identified as Lakhbir Singh resident of village Cheema Khurd in Tarn Taran district of Punjab. The deceased is about 35-36 years old and used to work as a labourer.

#UPDATE | All three accused - Narayan Singh, Bhagwant Singh & Govind Preet Singh - in Singhu border incident sent to 6-day Police custody. They were produced before Sonipat Court today. — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2021

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 04:31 PM IST