Singer SPB laid to rest, his voice lives on

Chennai

The mortal remains of legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, popularly called SPB, was laid to rest with the state police presenting a gun salute at his farmhouse in Tamaraipakkam on the outskirts of Chennai on Saturday. His son and singer SP Charan performed the last rites as thousands of fans, who had converged at SPB’s resting place braving the COVID threat, bid a tearful adieu. Among the popular film world personalities who paid their homage in person was reigning star Vijay, director Bharathiraaja, who was a co-traveller of SPB for almost 50 years, and music composer Devi Sri Prasad. Music maestro Ilayaraaja, whose many compositions were given life by SPB, chose to pay a homage at the Tiruvannamalai temple by lighting a lamp for the departed soul. Top stars for whom he had lent voice, including Rajinikanth, released video messages on Friday. Kamal Haasan, another popular star, for whom SPB not only sang but also dubbed in his Telugu films, had visited the hospital. A 24-contingent of City Armed Re­s­erve Police men fi­red 3 rounds in the air as a ma­rk of honour to SPB as his body was lowered in the pit.

On Friday night, thousands of people including those with children, had queued up along the route of SPB’s cortège to catch one last glimpse of him when it passed from Nugambakkam to Tamaraimappakkam.