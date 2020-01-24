'SIMI and PFI are misleading Muslims and making Muslim women sit on streets': Mohsin Raza

Muslims of the country are being misled by outfits such as PFI over the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) as part of a conspiracy, Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Mohsin Raza said on Friday.

"Things which are happening, are not happening in opposition to CAA. There is another conspiracy behind it. Banned terror outfits like SIMI and PFI are misleading Muslims and making Muslim women sit on streets as part of this conspiracy," Raza told ANI.

He also claimed that evidence has been recovered from letters of Popular Front of India (PFI) and the handbills distributed by it.

PFI, an organisation based in Delhi, was founded on November 22, 2006.