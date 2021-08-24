Silence means implicit support to such objectionable remarks: JP Nadda attacks Congress over Sidhu's advisers' statements

Bhartiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Tuesday attacked the Indian National Congress for it's PPC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's advisers remarks s on Pakistan and Jammu & Kashmir.

The BJP leader questioned the Congress' top leaders silence on the matter and urged them to come out with their stand on the remarks made by Balwinder Singh Mali and Pyarelal Garg.

"Recent comments by Punjab Congress leaders, who enjoy the patronage of the topmost state leadership as well as the High Command in Delhi, are reprehensible. They are repeatedly making irresponsible statements that have grave implications on national security", Nadda wrote on Twitter.

"I would urge the topmost national leadership of the Congress to state clearly whether they support the remarks on Kashmir and Pakistan made by Congress leaders in Punjab? Silence on the matter will be seen as implicit support to such objectionable remarks", Nadda added.

But according to reports, the remarks made by Navjot Singh Sidhu's advisers have not gone down well with party's top leadership in Delhi. Sources told that Congress' top leadership is upset with Sidhu and his advisers for the comments, which will only strengthen the BJP’s resolve to polarise in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier on Monday, the Shiromani Akali Dal has demanded a case registered against Mali and Garg for what they termed as anti-India statements.

“When our soldiers are dying on the front to protect the country, the two advisers have been issuing anti-India statements. We demand they be booked immediately for treason,” senior Akali leader Bikramjit Singh Majithia demanded.

In a recent social media post, Mali, a former government teacher and political analyst, had waded into the issue of revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

He had said if Kashmir was a part of India, then what was the need to have Articles 370 and 35A. He had also said, "Kashmir is a country of Kashmiri people." Mali had also reportedly made some comments over the capture of Afghanistan by the Taliban.

Garg, a former registrar of Baba Farid University of Health and Sciences, had reportedly questioned the Punjab chief minister's criticism of Pakistan.

