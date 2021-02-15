'Silence is not an option': Meena Harris, Claudia Webbe and others condemn arrest of Disha Ravi

Over the last few months, a slew of international personalities have lent their voices to the ongoing farmers' protest in India. From pop star and businesswoman Rihanna to politicians and activists such as Greta Thunberg -- they made headlines for their criticism of the the Indian government and support for the agitating farmers. But as the critics highlighted the issue and counter-protesters burnt their images what drew a sharp reaction from the administration was a protest 'toolkit shared by Thunberg.

For the uninitiated, Greta had tweeted out a 'toolkit' of sorts that outlined a plan of action from January itself. The post was soon deleted and replaced with an "updated" version. Nonetheless, this was enough to spark off debate about an international conspiracy against India. Many others alleged that the makers of the toolkit were those associated with the Khalistani ideology. The Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police had lodged an FIR against "pro-Khalistan" creators of the "toolkit" for waging a "social, cultural and economic war against the Government of India".

Disha Ravi came into the picture only recently. The 21-year-old climate change activist is believed to have co-founded the Indian chapter of the Fridays For Future movement first made famous by Greta Thunberg. According to the police, Disha is one of the editors of the toolkit and a key conspirator in the creation of the document.