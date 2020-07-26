Sikkim reports first Covid death

Gangtok: Sikkim on Sunday reported its first coronavirus death with an elderly man succumbing to the disease at a state-run hospital, a health dept official said.

The 74-year-old resident of Rongli Sub-Division in East Sikkim died in the morning due to Covid. He was suffering from diabetes and hypertension, DG-cum-Secretary, Health, Pempa T Bhutia said.

He was brought to Sir Thutob Namgyal Memorial hospital on Saturday night after testing positive for the disease through rapid antigen kit and later shifted to ICU. He succumbed Sunday morning, the official said.

CM Prem Singh Tamang mourned the demise of the victim, a former government high school headmaster. Meanwhile, the Covid-19 tally in Sikkim rose to 545 with 46 persons testing positive on Sunday. Also, the government extended the state­wide lockdown till August 1.

Karnataka under 4th Sunday lockdown in Unlock 2.0

Karnataka observed a total Sunday lockdown, fourth of the total five, to fight the coronavirus pandemic as part of Unlock 2.0, shutting everything except essential services, an official said.

"Please remain at home and stay safe during lockdown. It's in your own interest to break the chain. So far you have been wonderful citizens. We will be out on streets to ensure your safety," said Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao.

38 bank staff test positive in Tamil Nadu branch: As many as 38-odd staff of the main branch of a national­ised bank in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, tested positive, bank and civic officials said.

The customers have been advised to appear for coronavirus tests. Earlier, a senior branch official, suffering from other complications, had succumbed to the virus. The cases came to light at a mass medical screening camp at the bank recently.

Hyd Mayor +ve: Greater Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan tested positive, said his office in Hyderabad. He is asymptomatic and under home isolation. His family has tested negative. After a staffer tested positive recently, the Mayor went into self-quarantine and underwent the test on Saturday.