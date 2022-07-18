e-Paper Get App

Sikkim Police officer shoots three Delhi cops dead, arrested

The injured person has been admitted to a hospital and the accused Sikkim Police personnel has been nabbed

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 18, 2022, 05:32 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image

A Sikkim Police officer posted at a water plant in the Haiderpur area of Delhi shot three policemen in which two were killed on the spot while one was injured, Delhi Police informed.

As per the Delhi Police, the injured officer who was admitted to the hospital was declared brought dead by the doctors.

The accused Sikkim police officer was arrested after he surrendered to the police.

This is a developing story

Read Also
Jammu & Kashmir: Accidental blast along LoC kills JCO and army officer
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaSikkim Police officer shoots three Delhi cops dead, arrested

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Man found dead in Saki Naka, missing wife prime suspect

Mumbai: Man found dead in Saki Naka, missing wife prime suspect

Maharashtra and Mumbai report zero COVID-19 deaths

Maharashtra and Mumbai report zero COVID-19 deaths

Legendary singer Bhupinder Singh passes away in Mumbai

Legendary singer Bhupinder Singh passes away in Mumbai

Chattisgarh: Nude protest near Rajbhawan against caste-based discrimination

Chattisgarh: Nude protest near Rajbhawan against caste-based discrimination

Gujarat ATS nabs man from Punjab in Rs 376 crore drug seizure from Mundra Port

Gujarat ATS nabs man from Punjab in Rs 376 crore drug seizure from Mundra Port