Sikkim Police officer shoots three Delhi cops dead, arrested

A Sikkim Police officer posted at a water plant in the Haiderpur area of Delhi shot three policemen in which two were killed on the spot while one was injured, Delhi Police informed.
As per the Delhi Police, the injured officer who was admitted to the hospital was declared brought dead by the doctors.
The accused Sikkim police officer was arrested after he surrendered to the police.
This is a developing story
