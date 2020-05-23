Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang calls out Delhi government over ad that suggested the state was not part of India

On Saturday evening, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang took to Twitter calling out an advertisement by the Delhi government that had alienated the state.
The advertisement in question had sought applications for volunteers for the Civil Defense Corps. According to advert that seemed to have been published in a newspaper, and bears an image of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alongside, it did not matter whether the people who were applying were from India, Bhutan, Nepal or Sikkim -- seeming to suggest that Sikkim was a separate country.
To quote the eligibility criteria mentioned, the person had to be a "citizen of India or a subject of Sikkim or of Bhutan or of Nepal and a resident of Delhi".
A copy of the advertisement is also available on the website of the Revenue Department of the Delhi government.
"This advertisement published by the Delhi Government in various print media mentions Sikkim along with countries like Bhutan and Nepal. Sikkim has been a part of India since 1975 and celebrated the State Day just a week ago,' the Chief Minister said.
Reiterating that "Sikkim is a part of India" Tamang requested the Delhi government to rectify the "condemnable" issue in a follow-up tweet.
The Chief Minister incidentally is the leader and founder of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha, and had assumed office in late 2019.
