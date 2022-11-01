Sikkim: Annoyed by bickering, man slits grandmother's throat; jumps into river to escape

Sikkim: Man slits his grandmother's throat after being annoyed by her bickering; jumps into river to escape | Representative Photo

A 27-year-old man was arrested on charges of murdering his septuagenarian grand mother at Rangpo in Sikkim on Tuesday, police said.

The man allegedly slit the throat of his grandmother at their home at Majhigaon housing colony around 11 am on Tuesday and fled the spot but was nabbed by the locals who were alerted by his sister.

Man jumps into river after murder

He had jumped into the Rangpo river out of fear but was overpowered by the locals, the police said.

The police said the man has confessed to his crime and said during interrogation that he had done so as he was angry with his grandmother's constant bickerings.

He also claimed that the crime was not a planned one, the police said.