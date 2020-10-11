'Sikh brothers and sisters living in peace and harmony': West Bengal Police respond after gun-carrying protester beaten

The West Bengal government has clarified their stand after massive outrage where a Sikh BJP protester was caught on camera with his turban pulled out. The video which went viral was taken at Howrah maidan during Thursday’s mega BJP rally. The Home department of West Bengal has tweeted clarifying the incident. The Police administration is facing flak ever since.

From Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to cricketer Harbhajan Singh, many have asked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take strict action against the Police and have even questioned the Trinamool Congress(TMC) administration’s treatment towards the Sikh community in the name of law and order.

“Our Sikh brothers and sisters live here in West Bengal in perfect peace and harmony, in happiness and tranquility, with respect from all of us for their faith and practices. A recent incident when one isolated individual got caught with one illegally carried firearm amidst agitationists in an agitation that was not authorized is now being twisted out of context, being distorted, and being given communal colors in fractious and partisan interest," West Bengal Police said.

“One political party is giving communal colour to the subject in narrow partisan interest in a manner that Bengal does not believe in. Policing was done as per law, but highest respect for the Sikh panth and ways from GOWB is affirmed," they added.