Signs of ebbing of COVID second wave in J'khand; deaths plunge to 48

Ranchi

Declining trend in COVID-19 fatalities continues in Jharkhand with the tribal-rich state witnessing 48 deaths during the last 24 hours, the lowest in May so far, a health department bulletin said on Monday.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state also saw significant improvement as it reached 86.99 per cent, better than the national average of 84.20 per cent.

This is the fifth time in the month when fresh COVID-19 deaths slid below 100 in the state.

The state had recorded 65 deaths on May 16, 76 fatalities on May 15 and 97 COVID-19 deaths each on May 13 and May 10.

It had recorded the highest number of 159 deaths this month on May 2.

With the 48 fresh fatalities, the COVID-19 death toll in the state has climbed to 4,479.