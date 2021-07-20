Sidhu visits Bhagat Singh’s village, pays tribute

Nawanshahr: Newly appointed Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday visited Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of Bhagat Singh, to pay tributes to the freedom fighter at his memorial here.
He was accompanied by MLAs Kuljit Singh Nagra, who is one of the four working presidents appointed by the Congress, Raj Kumar Verka, Angad Saini, Sukhpal Bhullar, Inderbir Singh Bolaria and Gurpreet Singh GP.
There was heavy police deployment in the area and barricades were put up.
Farmers representing the Kirti Kisan Union later blocked traffic for half-an-hour after they were not allowed to meet Mr Sidhu.
Sohan Singh Athwal of the Kirti Kisan Union said they had no plans to ''gherao'' the new chief of the Punjab Congress. He said the farmers only wanted to lodge their protest over the alleged failure of various political parties, including the Congress, to come to their rescue.
Amarinder’s team won’t meet him sans apology
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will not meet Navjot Singh Sidhu, his bitter rival and the newly-appointed chief of the Congress’ state unit, until he apologises for his social media attacks, a member of Singh’s team tweeted on Tuesday night, in signs the two leaders’ feud is far from over.
A tweet from Singh’s media strategist dismissed reports Sidhu had sought time to meet the Chief Minister following his elevation as leader of the Congress’ Punjab unit, and said a meeting could not happen till the ex-cricketer apologised for “personally derogatory social media attacks”.
“Reports of @sherryontop seeking time to meet @capt_amarinder are totally false. No time has been sought whatsoever. No change in stance... CM won’t meet #NavjotSinghSidhu till he publicly apologises for his personally derogatory social media attacks against him,” Raveen Thukral wrote.
Farmers greet Punjab PPCC with black flags
Navjot Singh Sidhu, the newly appointed Punjab Congress chief, was welcomed with black flags by farmers protesting against the Centre’s three farm laws upon his arrival in Ludhiana on Tuesday. As per ANI, hundreds of farmers shouted slogans and showed black flags to Sidhu after he reached Bhagat Singh Marg in Ludhiana.
