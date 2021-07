Sidhu visits Bhagat Singh’s village, pays tribute

Nawanshahr: Newly appointed Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday visited Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of Bhagat Singh, to pay tributes to the freedom fighter at his memorial here.

He was accompanied by MLAs Kuljit Singh Nagra, who is one of the four working presidents appointed by the Congress, Raj Kumar Verka, Angad Saini, Sukhpal Bhullar, Inderbir Singh Bolaria and Gurpreet Singh GP.

There was heavy police deployment in the area and barricades were put up.

Farmers representing the Kirti Kisan Union later blocked traffic for half-an-hour after they were not allowed to meet Mr Sidhu.

Sohan Singh Athwal of the Kirti Kisan Union said they had no plans to ''gherao'' the new chief of the Punjab Congress. He said the farmers only wanted to lodge their protest over the alleged failure of various political parties, including the Congress, to come to their rescue.