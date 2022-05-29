Sidhu Moosewala murdered: Nobody involved will be spared, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann |

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said he was "shocked and deeply saddened" after popular Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mansa district. Urging everyone to maintain calm, Mann said nobody involved in the Congress leader's murder will be spared.

Taking to Twitter, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader wrote, "I am Shocked and Deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of Siddhu Moosewala. Nobody involved will be spared. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fans across the world. I appeal everyone to stay calm."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mansa) Gobinder Singh told news agency PTI that several bullets hit Moosewala, 27, who was in his jeep at village Jawahar Ke when he was attacked.

Mansa civil surgeon Dr Ranjeet Rai told reporters that Moosewala was brought dead at the civil hospital.

He had fought on the Congress ticket from Mansa assembly seat in the recent assembly election and was defeated by AAP's Dr Vijay Singla by a margin of 63,323 votes.

The gruesome incident took place in less than 24 hours after his security cover was withdrawn by the Punjab government.

Leaders of the Congress and other political leaders expressed shock and anger over the killing of Moosewala and attacked the AAP government for withdrawing his security cover.

''The murder of Shri Sidhu Moose Wala, Congress candidate from Punjab & a talented musician, has come as a terrible shock to the Congress party & the entire nation. Our deepest condolences to his family, fans & friends. We stand united & undeterred, at this time of extreme grief,'' the Congress party tweeted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, who played a major role in bringing Moosewala into the Congress fold, said he was "shocked beyond belief and expression".

''He was showered with bullets in Mansa just 2 days after @BhagwantMann govt withdrew his security. @AAPPunjab govt has lost moral authority. It must be DISMISSED (sic)," said Warring in a tweet.

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh tweeted, "Brutal murder of Sidhu Moosewala is shocking. My profound condolences to the bereaved family. Law and order has completely collapsed in Punjab. Criminals have no fear of law. @AAPPunjab government has miserably failed. Nobody is safe in Punjab!"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)