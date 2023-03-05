Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Gang celebrates, shoots videos after eliminating Toofan & Manmohan in Punjab jail

Shocking visuals from Tarn Taran's Goindwal Sahib jail, where accused of Sidhu Moosewala murder have been kept, have surfaced on the internet. One video, shot by one Sachin Bhiwani of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, allegedly shows two jail inmates, Mandeep Singh Toofan and Manmohan, lying the pool of blood inside jail premises. The video also shows police personnel present at the time and being silent spectator. Notably, Toofan and Manmohan were killed on February 26.

Bishnoi's men kill two, shoot video after their death

The name of Lawrence Bishnoi, a new and notorious gangster, has rapidly gained notoriety in the country. After being accused and arrested for Moosewla's murder, his gang carried out a dangerous and bloody gang war in the jail of Punjab last month, which was orchestrated by Goldie Brar from California and Lawrence Bishnoi from jail. This gang war resulted in the death of two gangsters. If such murders inside jail premises were not shocking enough, now visuals emerging from the jail have shown one member of Lawrence's gang, Sachin Bhiwani, using mobile phone inside the jail to shoot the aftermath of murder, in which two dead bodies are seen lying inside jail premises.

What Bhiwani said in the video?

Bhiwani, in the first video, introduces himself and says: "These two Bhagwanpuria's men were indulging in rowdyism. We've shown them their place."

Another inmate, who appears to be Bhiwani's accomplice, then goes on to rant: "These two rowdies, who considered Bhagwanpuria as their father, have been shown their place."

The two continue to shower filthy expletives for the deceased and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria.As a policeman approaches them and asks casually who they've killed, Bhiwani and others are heard saying that the bodies were of Toofan and Manmohan.

Lawrence's men celebrate on camera after killing two

The two gangsters who were killed were once shooters for Lawrence Bishnoi's 'Hum Pyala Hum Niwala', but they had rebelled against him and reportedly joined gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria. Their killing was a result of a clash between the henchmen of Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria. At the behest of Goldie Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi, the shooters were murdered in jail. A video of Sachin Bhiwani and his accomplices celebrating the murder of two of Bhagwanpuria's men inside the jail has now gone viral.

What happened between Bishnoi and Bhagwanpuria?

Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria had collaborated to plan the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, but within nine months, they turned into bitter enemies. It is believed that the interference of the NIA in the Sidhu Moosewala Murder Case caused the rift between the gangsters. Jaggu Bhagwanpuria's gang members, including the deceased, reportedly attacked Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, and in retaliation, two of Lawrence Bishnoi's gang members, Mandeep Toofan and Mohan Mansa, were killed. Gangster Goldy Brar took responsibility for the murder in a social media post.

Lawrence Bishnoi's gang suspected that Jaggu Bhagwanpuria was betraying them after the murder of the famous Punjabi singer. They allegedly received information that members of their gang were arrested based on tips from Jaggu's gang members. Additionally, Lawrence Bishnoi began to doubt that Jaggu was playing games with them and was involved with other gangs that were their enemies.

However, the primary reason for the conflict between them was the NIA's remand of Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria in December 2022, which led to a raid in North India and the arrest of some of Lawrence Bishnoi's close aides. Following this, Lawrence became suspicious that Jaggu may have leaked information about his close aides to the NIA.

Mobile phones with gangsters in Punjab jail raise serious questions

The fact that mobile phones have reached the accused in the Moosewala murder case is alarming, and the video recording the dead bodies of the two gangsters raises serious questions about the jail administration. Another video shows Sachin Bhiwani and other accused celebrating the death of the two gangsters. This incident has not only put the security agencies in a quandary, but also made the Punjab Police sweat, as the crime company of Lawrence Bishnoi continues to cause havoc in the country.