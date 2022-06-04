Sidhu Moose Wala's family meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Chandigarh

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s family on Saturday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Chandigarh two days after they demanded a central agency probe into the killing of the slain singer.

Shah today arrived in Punjab to meet state BJP leaders and is scheduled to inaugurate the 'Khelo India Youth Games' in Haryana's Panchkula.

Moose Wala's family had earlier written a letter to Shah seeking a probe by central agencies into the brutal murder of the famous Punjabi singer, according to Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited Moose Wala's home on Friday and assured his family that his killers would soon be put behind bars.

Mann called Moose Wala a multi-talented artiste blessed with a mesmerising voice and said his untimely death has dealt a major blow to the music industry and millions of fans, the statement said.

#WATCH | Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s family met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Chandigarh.



He was killed by unknown assailants in Mansa district on 29th May. pic.twitter.com/q0HA5Nzo80 — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2022

"Police has got vital clues regarding the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala and the day is not far when we will nab the perpetrators of this heinous crime," the CM assured the family, a state government statement said.

In less than 24 hours after his security was curtailed by the government, Moose Wala was shot dead by gangsters close to his ancestral village in broad daylight on May 29.

According to the autopsy report, Moose Wala's body bore 19 bullet injury marks.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court was on Thursday informed that the security will be restored on June 7.

(with agency inputs)

