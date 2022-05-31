Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Singer's father takes off his turban as mark of respect on seeing sea on mourners

A sea of mourners bid a tearful farewell to popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was cremated at his native village in Mansa district on Tuesday afternoon. Notwithstanding the scorching heat, mourners joined the funeral procession as Moosewala's father and mother stood on the tractor with folded hands, accompanying their son on his final journey.

The family took the body for cremation after a post-mortem this morning in Mansa Civil Hospital. The autopsy report said over two dozen bullets were fired at Sidhu Moose Wala.

After the cremation, the singer's father, Balkaur Singh, even took off his turban on seeing the sea on mourners. Many may have believed it was his moving gesture to show he has lost everything.

In a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann yesterday, the singer's father sought an investigation by a high court judge. He demanded the Punjab government should bring in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the probe.

"Shubhdeep's (Sidhu Moose Wala) mother is asking me where her son is and when he will return. What reply should I give?" said Mr Singh in an emotional letter. "I hope that I will get justice," he added.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring was present during the funeral procession.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district. His cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a Mahindra Thar jeep with him, were also injured in the attack.

The popular Punjabi singer had fought the recent assembly election in Punjab on a Congress ticket from Mansa and was defeated by the AAP's Vijay Singla.

He was among the 424 people whose security was withdrawn or curtailed by the Punjab Police on Saturday on a temporary basis.

