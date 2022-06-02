Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Security cover of 424 VIPs will be restored on June 7

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) President Srinivas BV during a candlelight march by party activists in the memory of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead on Sunday, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 31, 2022 | Photo: PTI
Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Security cover of 424 VVIPs will be restored on June 7
This is a breaking copy
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
HomeIndiaSidhu Moose Wala murder: Security cover of 424 VIPs will be restored on June 7