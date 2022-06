Indian Youth Congress (IYC) President Srinivas BV during a candlelight march by party activists in the memory of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead on Sunday, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 31, 2022 | Photo: PTI

Punjab DGP VK Bhawra on Tuesday reconstitutes the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala. The 6-member SIT will have a new Chairman IGP PAP Jaskaran Singh and two new members including AIG AGTF Gurmeet Singh Chauhan and SSP Mansa Gaurav Toora.

