Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Police tightens security of singer's wounded friends

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala | File

Ludhiana: Security of late Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu aka Sidhu Moosewala's two wounded friends, who were inside the car at the time of the attack on May 29, has been enhanced by police, sources said on Wednesday.

"They are the only eyewitness of the incident so their security has been tightened," sources said.

Both Gurwinder Singh and Gurpreet accompanied the singer on the fateful day while he was on his way to Jawaharke village of Mansa district in Punjab.

They were also injured in the incident and are currently admitted at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana. One among them had received a bullet injury on his arm while the other one was shot on the thigh after which they underwent a surgery.

The sources said there is heavy police deployment in the particular ward where they are admitted.