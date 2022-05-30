e-Paper Get App

Sidhu Moose Wala murder: One detained in joint raid in Dehradun

Goldy Brar, a Canada based gangster and Lawrence Bishnoi have taken the responsibility of the murder

IANSUpdated: Monday, May 30, 2022, 03:44 PM IST
Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala | File

New Delhi: In a major development in connection with the sensational murder of famed singer Sidhu Moosewala, the Uttrakhand and Punjab Police in a joint raid, have detained a man in Dehradun, who is said to be involved in the killing.

A source said that Punjab police team is in Dehradun.

"A joint team of Uttarakhand STF and Punjab police has held one person for interrogation. The arrest in the case is likely," said the source.

In less than 24 hours after his security was curtailed by the government, Moosewala, 29, was shot dead by gangsters close to his ancestral village in Mansa in broad daylight on Sunday.

He was on the wheel in a Mahindra Thar SUV when the assailants, believed to be 10-12, fired more than 20 rounds at point-blank range at the singer and his two friends, who got grievous injuries.

Goldy Brar, a Canada based gangster and Lawrence Bishnoi have taken the responsibility of the murder.

The killing has sparked a huge political controversy and the Punjab Government is at the receiving end.

The Punjab police is not leaving any stone unturned in the matter.

