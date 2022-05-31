Sidhu Moose Wala Murder case: First arrest made, accused from Uttarakhand

Sidhu Moosewala | ANI

As Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was cremated today, the police made the first arrest in the horrific murder of the popular singer, who was shot dead on Sunday, May 29, according to news agency ANI.

The accused, Manpreet, has been arrested from Uttarakhand. He was among the six detained yesterday by the cops. He has been sent to police custody for five days.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead on Sunday - just a day after his security cover was scaled down - by unidentified gunmen in Punjab's Mansa district.

Sidhu Moose Wala murder case | Punjab Police has arrested a person named Manpreet Singh, who was detained from Uttarakhand. He was produced before the court and has been sent to 5 days police remand: Source — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2022

Earlier, the Punjab police had said the killing seemed to be the result of an inter-gang rivalry.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for Sidhu Moose Wala's murder in a Facebook post on Sunday evening. Goldy Brar is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is also said to be involved in the singer's murder.