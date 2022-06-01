Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Another jailed gangster Saraj Singh alias Mintu being questioned

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala | File

As the investigation into the murder of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala continues, another jailed gangster Saraj Singh alias Mintu is being questioned in connection with the case. He has been taken on a production warrant from jail in Amritsar, reported India Today.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police today said it will question jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi after bringing him to the state in connection with the murder of Moosewala.

According to the police, Bishnoi's gang was behind the killing.

At present, Bishnoi is in custody of the Delhi Police's Special Cell in a case under the Arms Act and other sections related to assault on a public servant.

Talking to reporters in Mansa, Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Toora said the police have got important leads and they are working on it.

On whether Mansa police will bring Bishnoi on remand, the SSP said, "Definitely. We have information that the Delhi Police has taken the remand of Bishnoi. After that we will make him join the investigation in this case as per the law."

The Punjab Police has described Moosewala's murder as a case of an inter-gang rivalry. Canada-based Goldy Brar, who is a member of the Bishnoi gang, has claimed responsibility of the murder.

The police on Tuesday said they had arrested Manpreet Singh. Singh has been accused of supplying vehicles to the assailants who were involved in the killing.

Besides, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra on Wednesday reconstituted the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the murder of Moose Wala. The 6-member SIT will have a new Chairman IGP PAP Jaskaran Singh and two new members including AIG AGTF Gurmeet Singh Chauhan and SSP Mansa Gaurav Toora. The SIT constituted earlier was a three-member one.

(With PTI inputs)