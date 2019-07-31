Siddhartha could not have taken his own life: Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda

New Delhi: Expressing grief over the death of the CCD founder VG Siddhartha, Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda on Wednesday asserted that the former "could not have taken his own life." "Siddhartha could not have taken his own life. But, a few doubts have surfaced," Gowda told ANI.

On being asked if he was being harassed by the Income-Tax officers, Gowda said: "I do not know the reality behind the letter alleging harassment by the I-T officials written by him." A letter, written by Siddhartha had come to the fore on July 30, in which he had alleged that he was being harassed by the previous directorate general, Income Tax.