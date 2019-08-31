Siddaramaiah shocker! Former Karnataka CM compares JDS workers to prostitute

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has stirred up a controversy by comparing Janata Dal-Secular workers to prostitutes. The former Karnataka Chief Minister was questioned on the collapse of the JDS-Congress government in the state, which is when Siddaramaiah compared JDS workers to prostitute.

According to an India Today report, a reporter had asked the former chief minister his reaction to JDS workers blaming him for the collapse. Chief Minister retorted saying, "A prostitute who can't dance says the floor isn't right to dance."

On July 22, the JDS-Congress government collapsed after the confidence motion moved by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy was defeated in the assembly. The political crisis was triggered by a string of resignations by lawmakers of the ruling Congress and Janata Dal-Secular, reducing the 15-month-old rainbow coalition between two erstwhile rivals, to a minority. Siddaramaiah had come under criticism after the government collapsed as most of the rebel Congress MLAs, including S T Somashekar, Byrathi Basavaraj, M T B Nagaraj, Munirathna and K Sudhakar, were considered his loyalists.

The confidence motion, called by Kumaraswamy in a desperate attempt to stem the leaching of legislators, brought an end to the 425-day-old government—only the fourth coalition administration in the state. Other than the 15 members who resigned, an additional five — two independents, two Congress legislators, and the lone Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA — failed to turn up for the vote.