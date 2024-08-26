VIDEO: TMC Claims BJP Organised Vulgar Dance At RG Kar Protest Site, Saffron Party Hits Back With Denial

Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale on Monday shared a shocking video in which a girl can be seen dancing on stage with a Bengali song playing in the background. The words "We want justice for RG Kar" can be seen written on one of the posters hung on the stage.

Sharing the video, the TMC MP attacked the BJP, saying, "Sickening! This is allegedly from a ‘protest for RG Kar’ organised by BJP in Bengal. Is THIS BJP’s idea of ‘respecting women’?"

He added, "Creepy BJP misogynists hijacked a protest for political agendas with ZERO concern for the victim or any woman."

Soon after Saket Gokhale's post, the social media handle of BJP's West Bengal unit hit back at the TMC leader, pointing out that the video shared by Gokhale is of a "Puja Pandal" and has nothing to do with the BJP.

Hitting out at Gokhale, the post read, "This is what happens when Mamata Banerjee nominates non-Bengali-speaking trolls to the Rajya Sabha who can’t read or write Bangla. One can read the backdrop. It clearly says ‘Puja Pandal’. It has nothing to do with the BJP."

"Floating such videos is nothing but an insult to the memory of the RG Kar rape and murder victim. Both TMC and Congress trolls are indulging in assassinating her dignity by posting such vile videos. This is the ‘TMC Toolkit’ to undermine people’s protest against Mamata Banerjee. She must resign," the post further read.

The video was also shared by Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate, who questioned, "Is this really a protest by the BJP seeking justice in the RG Kar case?"

Who organised the dance then?

Soon after the video was shared with the claim that the protest was allegedly organised by the BJP, some users were quick to highlight that no BJP flags or posters could be seen. However, it is still not known where the protest took place or who organised the dance performance.