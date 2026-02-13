 'Shubhonandan Tarique-Bhai': CM Mamata Banerjee Congratulates Landmark Win, Wishes 'Cordial Ties' With Dhaka As BNP Secures Two-Thirds Majority
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated BNP leader Tarique Rahman after his party claimed victory in Bangladesh’s parliamentary elections. In a social media post, she wished the people well and expressed hope that India-Bangladesh relations remain cordial.

PTIUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 02:13 PM IST
article-image
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday congratulated BNP leader Tarique Rahman on leading the party to a victory in Bangladesh's parliamentary elections. | File Pic

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday congratulated BNP leader Tarique Rahman on leading the party to a victory in Bangladesh's parliamentary elections.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) claimed victory in the general elections to replace the interim administration, which took charge after the collapse of the Awami League regime in August 2024.

In a post on X, the West Bengal chief minister said, "My hearty congratulations, shubhonandan, to all my brothers and sisters, all the people, in Bangladesh. My advance Ramazan mubarak to all of them. For this great victory, my congratulations to my Tarique-Bhai, his party, and all the parties. Pray, you all be well and happy."

Banerjee expressed hope that ties between India and Bangladesh remain cordial.

article-image

“Wish that our relations with Bangladesh be always cordial," she said on the social media platform.

While Bangladesh's Election Commission (EC) is yet to make a formal announcement, unofficial counts and projections from local media showed the BNP and its allies winning over 210 seats, with Jamaat-e-Islami emerging as the main opposition.

