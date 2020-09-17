Shubho Mahalaya 2020: PM Modi extends wishes, prays to Maa Durga for strength to overcome COVID-19 pandemic

Mahalaya is an auspicious occasion celebrated at the end of Pitri Paksha, a 16-day period when Hindus pay homage to their ancestors.

It is believed that this is the time when Goddess Durga descends from Kailasha to the earth, her maternal home.

Extending wishes on this day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “This Mahalaya, we pray to Maa Durga to bless with strength to overcome the global pandemic. May the divine blessings of Maa Durga ensure good health and happiness in everyone’s life. May our planet prosper! Shubho Mahalaya!”