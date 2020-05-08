Note for champagne socialists: Prof Shruti Rajagopalan explains why MP, UP govt dismantling regulations is a good thing

Rajagopalan contended that India's regulations were making labour more costly.

"So either firms switch to capital, or don't hire labour and instead 'contract out' using middlemen to supply workers without formal contracts. This is not just to avoid paying above market wages but also to avoid compliance costs," she said.

She adds that while there may be people lamenting the loss of labour protection , it was necessary to understand that 90% of India's labour force "never had that protection in the first place".

"The restrictions either prevented hiring, or created contractor/dalal system," she writes. These norms, Rajagopalan says, only served unionized labour, a small fraction of Indians in the formal sector, labour inspectors, middlemen, and 'champagne socialists'.

"The cost of keeping this small contingent in business has left 90% in the informal sector, totally unregulated, and with no protection," she alleges.