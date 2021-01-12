Shripad Naik Health Update: Union Minister 'out of danger' and 'stable' in ICU, says Goa CM

Sawant while talking to media said, "He is out of danger and his health condition is stable. Two minor surgeries would be performed on him tonight. As of now, there is no requirement to shift him to Delhi for treatment." Vijaya Naik, the wife of Shripad Naik along with a close aide of the minister died after suffering serious injuries in the accident that occurred in a village in Ankola Taluk of Uttara Kannada district in Karnataka.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier spoken to Sawant to ensure proper arrangements for the treatment of Shripad Naik. Defence Minister Rajnath also spoke to the Goa chief minister.

"The State Government is properly managing the treatment of Sripadji. Pray to God that Shripadji recovers soon," Singh tweeted in Hindi.