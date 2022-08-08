Shrikant Tyagi assault case: SHO Phase 2 Noida suspended for negligence, gangster act invoked

On Sunday night in Grand Omaxe Society, goons of politician Shrikant Tyagi reached out to harass the woman who confronted him. | Twitter

On Sunday, SHO Phase 2 Sujeet Upadhyay hass been suspended for negligence after politician Shrikant Tyagi allegedly assaulted a woman. TV reports suggest that the Noida Police has also invoked Gangster Act against Tyagi, who is on the run.

Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh was quoted as saying by ANI that seven people who entered the Grand Omaxe Society have been arrested and are being interrogated. Since there was negligence from SHO Phase 2, Central Noida Sujeet Upadhyay, he has been suspended and further investigation is underway.

"We have provided security to this family and the license of the security in the society will also be canceled soon. We are taking action against Shrikant Tyagi under the Gangster Act and all his illegal property will be identified," he added.

— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 7, 2022

Noida assault case

The development comes after on Sunday night in Grand Omaxe Society, goons of politician Tyagi reached out to harass the woman who confronted him. Since he is gone into hiding, two constables have been deployed at the society.

It should be mentioned here that the Noida police detained six people who visited Tyagi's family when a heated argument broke out with several other society members.

The police booked Tyagi on Friday for allegedly assaulting a woman after a heated argument with her. Several videos of the entire scene took over the internet where the prime accused can be seen repeatedly stressing that he is a BJP's Kisan Morcha member, claims of which were denied by the saffron party.

The complainant objected to the planting of trees by Tyagi in the neighbourhood, citing a violation of rules. In the viral video, Tyagi was heard assaulting the woman. He can be making derogatory remarks about her and using abusive words toward her husband.

The police has launched a manhunt to nab the accused, who has been booked under Section 354 of IPC (assault or use of criminal force on any woman, intending to outage or knowing it to be likely that he will thereby outrage her modesty), Sections 419, 420, 482 over a spat with other resident of the housing society, located in Sector 93B.

Noida administration has also demolished the illegal construction at the residence of Tyagi at Grand Omaxe on Monday.