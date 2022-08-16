Shrikant Tyagi assault case: 6 people jailed for creating ruckus, granted bail

On Sunday night in Grand Omaxe Society, goons of politician Shrikant Tyagi reached out to harass the woman who confronted him. | Twitter

On Tuesday, six people who were jailed for entering and creating ruckus at Grand Omaxe Society in Noida, have been granted bail.

#ShrikantTyagi matter | Six people who were jailed for entering and creating ruckus at Grand Omaxe Society in Noida, have been granted bail. #UttarPradesh — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 16, 2022

Ruckus in the society:

Six of Tyagi's associates had barged into the society and demanded the address of the woman on August 7. The residents refused to divulge the information and detained the men. Following the ruckus, police reached the spot and took charge of the detained men.

Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma had visited the society a day later and interacted with the residents.

Noida assault case

Earlier on August 9, Uttar Pradesh police arrested Srikant Tyagi, who was recently seen in a viral video assaulting and abusing a woman at Grand Omaxe in Noida's Sector 93 and was on the run ever since.

He was arrested by police near Noida.

Tyagi, who claims to be a member of Bharatiya Janata Party's Kishan Morcha, has been accused of allegedly abusing and pushing a woman who is a resident of Grand Omaxe society in Noida's Sector 93B, during an argument.

Noida Police had said that IPC sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 447 (punishment for criminal trespass) have been added to the FIR registered on Friday.

A Uttar Pradesh court on Thursday rejected the bail plea of Tyagi and he was sent to judicial custody for 14 days. His next hearing will take place today