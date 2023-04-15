Shraddha Walkar case: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Aaftab; victim's father seeks release of her remains

Shraddha Walkar and Aaftab Poonawala | File Photo

The Court today reserved order on framing charges against Aaftab Poonawala acuused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into pieces before dumping it into the Mehrauli forest area. The order will be pronounced on April 29.

Deceased Shraddha's father Vikas Walkar on Saturday moved application in court for release of her remains to perform last rites. The Delhi Police will file its reply on April 29.

The arguments on the charges were completed on Saturday.

Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad said the Delhi Police will file a reply on the application on the next date of hearing.

Delay in justice and last rites

One year after his daughter's murder, Vikas Walkar has not been able to perform her last rites due to the ongoing investigation and trial. He had earlier said he hopes to perform the last rites only after the accused is given the death sentence.