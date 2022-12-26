Shraddha and Aaftab heard fighting in audio clip obtained by Delhi police, cops to collect Poonawala's audio samples today

Shraddha murder case: Delhi court extends Aaftab Poonwala's judicial custody by 14 days | ANI

Aaftab Poonawala, the accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, is heard fighting with her in an audio tape that the Delhi Police has obtained.

The authorities saw the audio clip as "major evidence" that will help them determine the reason for the horrific murder.

The Delhi Police will collect voice samples of Aftab in this case today at the CBI headquarters. The cops were granted authorization a few days ago to record his voice. Aaftab's custody was also extended until January 6.

This sample will then be matched with some old voice samples of conversation between Aaftab and Shraddha. Initially, he refused to provide voice samples. However, on the application of Delhi Police, the court made it clear that the accused cannot refuse to give the sample.

Read Also Shraddha Walkar case: Delhi court allows police to obtain voice sample of Poonawalla

Shraddha's killing

Aaftab Poonawala, 28, killed Shraddha in May and allegedly sawed her body into 35 pieces and kept them in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days.

Delhi Police claimed to solve the six-month-old murder case after arresting Aaftab on the basis of a complaint filed by Shraddha's father.