Shraddha murder case: Delhi Police likely to file chargesheet against Aaftab Poonawala before Saket court today

Shraddha murder case: Delhi Police files 3000-page chargesheet with list of 100 witnesses against Aaftab Poonawala

Delhi: The Delhi Police are likely to file a charge sheet in the Shraddha Walkar murder case before the Saket district courts on Tuesday. The Delhi Police have drafted a 3000-page chargesheet against Shraddha's live-in partner and accused in the case, Aaftab Poonawala.

According to a reports, the drafted chargesheet also consists testimonies from around 100 witnesses in the case. The chargesheet is thoroughly based on each crucial evidence, both forensic and electronic which the police have gathered after months of investigations and searches.

The chargesheet is currently being reviewed by the legal experts

Police have also cited Aaftab's narco test result and forensic test reports along with his confessions in the chargesheet. It is currently being reviewed by the legal experts.

Shraddha's killing

Aaftab Poonawala, 28, killed Shraddha in May and allegedly sawed her body into 35 pieces and kept them in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days.

Delhi Police claimed to solve the six-month-old murder case after arresting Aaftab on the basis of a complaint filed by Shraddha's father.

Aaftab and Shraddha met on a dating site and moved in together to a rented accommodation in Chhatarpur as the relationship grew.

On receipt of the complaint from Shraddha's father, Delhi Police registered an FIR on November 10.

Subsequent interrogation of the accused revealed that Aaftab killed Shraddha on May 18 after which he started researching ways to dispose of the body. He also borrowed ideas on disposal from popular crime shows on his streaming devices, Delhi Police revealed.

He also told police that he read up on human anatomy before chopping his girlfriend's body.

Police said after browsing on the internet for ways to remove all traces of his crime, Aaftab mopped blood stains from the floor of the couple's Chhatarpur apartment with some chemicals and also disposed of all stained clothes.

He then shifted the body to the bathroom and bought a refrigerator where he hoarded the chopped body parts, police further informed.

