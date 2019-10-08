Shots resound from celebratory fire at RSS function in UP; probe initiated

Sitapur: Members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) were seen firing into the air using a rifle and pistol during the 'Shastra Puja' as part of Dusshera celebrations here on Tuesday.

"A video surfaced on social media through which we came to know about the incident of firing at an RSS function. We have instructed the Sitapur police to take the required action in this regard," Madhuvan Kumar Singh, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), North told ANI.