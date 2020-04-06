Shoot to Thrill during 9 Minute 9 Baje: Forget candles of diya, BJP leader Manju Tiwari from UP fires shots in air

While the entire nation lit diyas and candles on Sunday, looks like a BJP leader did not completely understand Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message.

ON Friday last week, PM Modi had requested people to show solidarity by switching off lights and light diyas and candles or use flashlights for nine minutes on Sunday at 9 pm. But instead of lighting diyas or using a flashlight, BJP’s Mahila Ziladhyaksh Manju Tiwari from Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh, was seen firing shots in the air.