Shoot to Thrill during 9 Minute 9 Baje: Forget candles of diya, BJP leader Manju Tiwari from UP fires shots in air

While the entire nation lit diyas and candles on Sunday, looks like a BJP leader did not completely understand Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message.
ON Friday last week, PM Modi had requested people to show solidarity by switching off lights and light diyas and candles or use flashlights for nine minutes on Sunday at 9 pm. But instead of lighting diyas or using a flashlight, BJP’s Mahila Ziladhyaksh Manju Tiwari from Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh, was seen firing shots in the air.
After the video went viral on social media, netizens took to Twitter to expressing their views about the same.
Here's what the Twitterati had to say:
If this was not enough, another BJP MLA from Goshamahal, Telangana too showed ‘solidarity’ in his way and the way PM Modi wanted. A video, which has received a lot of criticism, shows Tiger Raja Singh holding a flame torch and standing with a group of people, as if he is all set to enter the quantum realm to battle the coronavirus.
Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to show nation's "collective resolve and solidarity" in its fight against coronavirus, many people across India on Sunday switched off lights of their homes and lit up oil lamps and candles for nine minutes.
As the clock struck 9, lights went out in most houses and people gathered in balconies and at doors, flashing mobile lights while many lit candles and diyas.
