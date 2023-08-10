'Shoot And Run': PM Modi As Opposition Walks Out During No-Confidence Motion

As PM Modi began responding to the no-confidence motion presented by the Congress, the Opposition left the Lok Sabha in protest. In response to their departure, PM Modi remarked, "Those who ask questions don't have the courage to listen to answers. They shoot and then run."

Soon after the Opposition walk out PM Modi said, "Both the state and central governments are doing everything possible to ensure that the accused get the strictest punishment. I want to assure the people that peace will be restored in Manipur in the coming time. I want to tell the people of Manipur including women and daughters of Manipur that the country is with you..."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Starting his speech, Modi took a jibe at the Opposition over moving a no-confidence motion against his government saying that this is the blessing of God that a motion for floor test has been brought by the opposition.

“God is very kind and speaks through some medium...I believe that it's the blessing of God that opposition has brought this motion. I had said during the no-confidence motion in 2018 that it was not a floor test for us but a floor test for them and as a result they lost in the elections..." PM Modi said while replying to the no-trust vote.

The PM also said that Opposition's No-Confidence has always been lucky for the NDA government.

"In a way, Opposition's No Confidence has always been lucky for us. Today, I can see that you (The opposition) have decided that NDA and BJP will come back in the 2024 elections with a grand victory, breaking all previous records, with the blessings of the people," he said, adding that the trust of the people of the country shown in our government again and again.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)