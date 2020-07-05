Shoe-thrower to vice-president of AAP in Gujarat: Who exactly is Gopal Italia?

The vocal critic of Bharatiya Janata Party and Narendra Modi - Gopal Italia was appointed as the vice-president of Aam Aadmi Party in Gujarat on Sunday, reported The Indian Express.

Italia had recently joined the AAP in the virtual presence of senior national party leader Gopal Rai. While joining the party, Italia had said that he'd joined AAP because it is a party of educated leaders adding that "only an educated leadership can give a new direction to the political system."

Let's have a look at who is the newly appointed vice-president of Gujarat's AAP.

Italia is a political science graduate and belongs to the Timbi village from the Bhavnagar district of Gujarat.

Before beginning his political career, he worked as a clerk in the revenue department in Gujarat.

Now, here's something interesting. Italia made headlines when he hurled a shoe at the Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja in March 2017. But this did not end up well for Italia as after the incident, he was detained by the police and was also dismissed from service for violation of service rules.

He was posted at the office of Dhandhuka taluka Sub-Divisional Magistrate under Ahmedabad Collectorate at the time of the incident.

Italia after the incident said that he had approached the Minister several times in the past with complaints against liquor mafia but Jadeja kept ignoring his plea.

Check out the video here: