RIVER RAGE! Tourists fight while river rafting in Rishikesh, beat each other with paddles; watch video

Few tourists at Rishikesh, Uttarakhand were caught on camera creating a ruckus and going violent while river rafting in the midst of the Ganges. The incident was reported online by journalists who tweeted the footage and hinted at the water sports competition turned ugly.

What's in the video?

The video has now gone viral on the internet and it records the words of a man yelling aggressively at other participants in the river rafting race. He rudely challenges and questions how could anyone else win the competition (beating his boat). "Park the boat aside, will you sink (defeat) us?" he is heard saying in the viral video.

Meanwhile, some (purportedly guides) tried taking control over the situation and asked people to be seated in order to proceed safely and peacefully.

Take a look at the video right below. (Warning: Video contains abusive language)

Fight broke out in the middle of the Ganga river.

Two teams sitting in different rafts attacked each other with a rafting paddle while they were moving towards Muni Ki Reti from the Shivpuri side of the holy river, ETV Bharat alleged in its news report. The exact details of why the brawl broke out is unknown so far.

Although the team members were wearing life jackets, angry participants risked their lives during the fight and jumped off the boats to escape attack and being beaten up by the paddle, an instrument used to row the boat. Reportedly, about three men jumped plunged into the Ganga river.

Reportedly, no complaint was registered in this regard. However, after taking note of the incident, Inspector Ritesh Shah of Muni Ki Reti police station told the media outlet, "It was dangerous fighting. We are probing the case."