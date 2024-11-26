Shocking Video: Student Flung Into Air After Being Hit By Speeding Car While Crossing Road In Karnataka’s Bidar

@HateDetectors

In a shocking incident, a student, identified as Vikas Sopan, was critically injured after being struck by a speeding car while crossing a road near Jirga Cross in Karnataka’s Bidar district on Tuesday morning.

A video of the horrific incident has now surfaced on social media. In the video, the exact moment when the car hit the boy can be seen. The impact of the collision was so hard that the child was thrown into the air.

Watch the video here:

⚠️Trigger Warning: Disturbing Visuals.



A school student is battling for life in hospital after he was hit by a speeding car while crossing a road and flung in the air, near #JirgaCross in #Aurad taluk on Tuesday morning. The victim Vikas Sopan’s condition is said to critical.… pic.twitter.com/VDFRP0qahn — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) November 26, 2024

As per reports, the car’s driver fled the scene without stopping to assist the injured boy.

However, police, later, apprehended the suspect and confiscated the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run. Vikas, whose condition remains critical, is undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

The incident sparked outrage among residents, who staged a protest and blocked the road in anger over what they called “unscientific roadwork.” Chanting slogans against the tahsildar, they demanded immediate compensation for Vikas’s family and measures to improve road safety in the area.

Police were deployed to the scene and worked to disperse the protesters to restore traffic flow. Despite the tension, the villagers insisted on highlighting long-standing concerns about unsafe road infrastructure, which they believe contributed to the accident.

The Santapura Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the accident.