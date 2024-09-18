 Shocking Video: Mother, Son Walking On Road With Father Hit By Speeding Mahindra Scorpio From Behind In Ahmedabad; Driver Flees Spot
Shocking Video: Mother, Son Walking On Road With Father Hit By Speeding Mahindra Scorpio From Behind In Ahmedabad; Driver Flees Spot

A mother and her son were severely injured after they were hit by a speeding Mahindra Scorpio car in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 12:42 PM IST
A mother and her son were severely injured after they were hit from behind by a speeding Mahindra Scorpio car in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on Sunday. 

A disturbing video of the incident has now surfaced on social media showing the exact moment when the car hit the woman and her son while she was walking with her husband. Fortunately, the man escaped the accident unhurt. 

Watch the video here:

The hit-and-run incident took place at Ahmedabad’s Science City road as 38-year-old Ranjitsinh Bhulgariya was walking with his wife, Jivuben, and son, Pratiraj, after parking his bike at Umiya Circle.

Reports suggest that the driver fled the spot after the accident. 

As per a complaint filed by Bhulgariya, the car hit his wife and son from behind, then stopped for a moment but again accelerated and sped away. However, Bhulgariya managed to pull his wife and son from under the vehicle before the driver fled.

Condition of mother, son remains critical

Reports suggest that Pratiraj suffered severe injuries to his head, chest, and liver, while his wife sustained a head injury and a fractured back. 

Soon after the accident, both were rushed to the hospital by an ambulance.

Cops examining CCTV footage

As it stands, police are investigating the incident using the CCTV footage. Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the driver.

